Lagos Central Rotary to provide skills acquisition centres

Newly elected president of Rotary Club of Lagos Central, Rotimi Okafor, has pledge the provision of skills acquisition centres for the populace towards poverty alleviation.

Speaking after his investiture as the 40th president of the club in Lagos, Okafor, a legal practitioner and chartered arbitrator stated the club’s resolve to work towards alleviating poverty among the womenfolk, especially the girl-child and the widows.

“When you develop a woman to be self-dependent, you are building the nation and the only way to achieve this is through establishment of centres where women can acquire skills at little or no cost to the trainee,” Okafor said.

He also assured communities on the Lagos Island axis of the commitment of the new leadership to support the government in its fight to contain the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 by providing facilities that will support healthy sustainable living in public schools.

Okafor solicited the support of members of the club towards establishing about 18 life-saving and -changing projects with total cost of about N25 million. Among these projects are donation of drugs and medical tests, donation of medical equipment for Lagos Island Maternity, provision of water and hygiene products for public schools/community, supply of automatic hand sanitiser dispensers to the district office, among others.

The governor of District 9110 of Rotary Club, Remi Bello, commended the club for smooth transition of power and described the new president as well-equipped to continue from where his predecessor stopped. He also appealed for members’ support for the various projects.

“The projects are parts of focus of Rotary Club to impact positively on the society and improve the lives of the people. That is what Rotary Club is all about, creating impact in the society,” Bello said.