Lagos-Calabar highway: FG mulls December 2024 for section 3 flag off

The federal government has announced that Section 3 and 3B of the 700-kilometre Lagos Calabar Coastal highway will be flagged off for construction by the middle of December this year

David Umahi, minister for Works, revealed this during an inspection tour of the coastal road with members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works who came for an on-site assessment of ongoing infrastructure projects in the southwest region.

According to Umahi, the flag- off was initially delayed because it passed through a section where militants operate, which is a problem for the people as they couldn’t get an immediate access to enable them pass through that corridor.

“We had to redesign and then pass through another very difficult terrain where we have mountains of over 30 meters high. We are going to blast it because it’s better to blast the rock than to have heads of the workers blasted. So, it’s also part of the delay. Bear with us and be assured that we’ll do it,” the minister said.

Addressing issues of leaving the gazetted corridor, the Minister explained that the reasons were considered to protect multi-billion naira cable networks, noting that this was the reason the project was diverted from kilometer 16 to 25 which has generated negative reactions from many who do not understand the process.

“When we got to Oko-Aja at Kilometer 15, we discovered that there were a lot of MTN network cables coming from the ocean and instead of going by the designed corridor which was the gazetted corridor 25 years back, we decided to divert.

25 years ago, these cables were not there. But now they are there. We recall that about a month ago, we had a cable challenge that disrupted networks throughout the entire West Africa and we didn’t want to go through that challenge and, of course, the people reported to the President . We sat down with the community and Hi-Tech and decided to divert the coastal road. That’s the major reason,” he said.

The minister also assured the safety of aquatic lives that fall within the Niger Delta region, explaining that the project was moved away from the ocean, some distances so that there could be a friendly habitation with the aquatic animals which is important.

“We are respecting the ecosystem. We are moving away from the ocean some distances away so that we can have a friendly habitation with the aquatic animals and this is very important.

Earlier, the minister had disclosed that a state-of-the-art surveillance control room to monitor the Third Mainland Bridge and the surrounding areas has been established, explaining that the control room would be staffed by security personnel from the Army, Navy, Police, and local security forces.

He added that a dedicated boat and vehicles had been assigned to the facility, allowing for a swift response time of not more than five minutes to any incident.

The minister also revealed that similar high-tech security measures would be implemented on other major highways, including the Lagos-Calabar, Sokoto-Badagry, Trans-Sahara, Abuja-Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Keffi-Makurdi, Lagos-Ibadan, and Abuja-Kano roads.

Additionally, he announced plans to install solar lighting on all major roads to improve visibility at night and boost economic activity.

Umahi also reported that the first section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was nearing completion and would be concessioned for operation and maintenance.

Meanwhile, Peter Nwebonyi, deputy chief Whip of the Senate, commended the minister’s initiative to establish a CCTV control room to monitor the Third Mainland Bridge and its environs.

He explained that the initiative demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to progress and development as it will continue to enhance the safety of motorists and pedestrians by deterring criminal activities and preventing vandalism of critical infrastructure such as handrails and street lights.

The senator called on all road users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to contribute to the overall safety and well-being of the nation.

Osita Ngwu, Senate Minority Whip, commended the government’s infrastructure efforts, highlighting the recent flag-off of the coastal road section in Ondo. He commended government’s focus on not only building infrastructure, but also ensuring its safety and maintenance.

Ngwu commended Umahi for his experience and commitment to infrastructure development, emphasising the Senate’s support for the initiatives and provision of necessary legislative backing.

On his side, Mpigi Barinada, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, also commended the government’s infrastructure efforts, calling for equity and stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in infrastructure projects. He said that the CCTV control room was a significant step towards this.

Barinada urged a replication of these innovative approaches in the South-East and South-South regions of the country to ensure equitable development.

He called for a strong collaboration between the Senate and the Ministry of Works to ensure effective oversight and budgetary allocation, noting the importance of completing projects to the highest standards.

Akin Alabi, chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Works, assured of parliamentary oversight, restating the commitment of the National Assembly in overseeing government spending, particularly regarding the 2024 budget.

Alabi commended the minister for his efforts in addressing infrastructure challenges and improving project execution. He acknowledged the minister’s approach to dealing with contractors and ensuring that government’s interests are prioritised.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

