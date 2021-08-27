Lagos businessman gets N13m car gift from MTN

A Lagos based businessman, Akintade Olalekan Akinloye, is among 20 other customers of MTN Nigeria who received a car gift from the telecom giant as it recently marked 20 years of operation in Africa’s biggest economy.

Narrating his experience when he was first contacted via a telephone and informed about the car gift, Akinloye said he thought it was a scam, and had to visit an MTN store to complain.

Speaking in his local dialect (Yoruba), the businessman said: “I use my MTN SIM for business. When I got the call, I thought it was a scam. I had to go to the MTN office in Ikeja to complain and that was when I was told that it was indeed real. When I found out that it was real, I danced for joy.

“I am thankful to MTN and I pray God continues to bless them,” said Akinloye.

MTN believes Nigeria’s digital journey is just beginning, and that the future is filled with possibilities.

Asides giving the 20 Nigerians 20 brand new SUVs valued at N13 million each, the company also rewarded customers with free call airtime and mobile data worth over N8.4 billion to mark its 20th anniversary. The 20 beneficiaries of the SUV gifts are customers who joined the network each year since MTN began operation in the country.

Recall that on Sunday, August 22, 2021, during a media event held at the MTN Nigeria corporate headquarters in Lagos, the company presented 20 randomly selected customers across the country with brand new HRV SUVs.

MTN in a statement encourages millions of customers is to continue believe, support and trust the company as it is determined to ensure its subscribers stay connected.