MTN Foundation has commenced calls for entries for the fifteenth (15th) edition of the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) 2021 scholarship programme which is open to musically inclined young Nigerians across the country. Since 2006, the MTN Foundation, in partnership with MUSON, has funded and developed over 350 music scholars, thereby providing a scholarship award…

