Lagos Assembly sacks Service Commission boss

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday sacked the chairman of the State House of Assembly Commission, LAHASCOM, Wale Mogaji.

Mogaji’s sack was approved after a voice vote by members of the House supervised by the speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa during plenary.

The lawmakers appointed Folashade Raulat Latona as the new secretary of the commission. Latona replaced Esther Lambo, who retired recently.

The House also confirmed Olalekan Onafeko as the substantive clerk of the assembly, while it elevated three other senior staff to the position of deputy clerks.

Those elevated include Biodun Animashaun, Dele Otun and Adenike Oshinowo.

The House had earlier raised concerns over the recent boat mishap that led to the death of about 15 people on June 8 in Ibeshe area of the state.

The House further said there was a need for the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to work towards finding a solution to the flooding in different parts of Lagos.