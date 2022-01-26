Lagos acquires 3 trains for blue line rail

Lagos is seen pushing harder this time to actualise its long-expected metro line public transportation system, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, announced the acquisition of three passenger trains for the 27.5km blue line rail.

The announcement came one week after the governor also showcased in the United States (US), two Talgo-built trains the state government purchased, to run the 37km red line rail system.

While the red line is designed to run from Agbado near Ogun State, to Marina, on the Lagos Island, with eight stations in between and 500,000 passengers daily, the blue line will shuttle between Okokomaiko, in Ojo area of the state, and CMS, also on the island, with a total of 13 stations upon full completion.

It is projected to be a 35-minute journey, as against about two hours being presently on road by the commercial buses, and will lift 300,000 passengers daily. Both rail lines are projected for completion and commencement of operations from the last quarter of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023.

Speaking at the flag-off of the construction of road/bridge project to link Ojota and Opebi, in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, said the rail systems when delivered will decongest the roads.

The 3.89 kilometer-long road infrastructure flagged off yesterday will open into the Ojota axis in Kosofe, taking traffic from Opebi U-turn and dropping it at Ikorodu Road via the intersection that will be constructed under Odo Iya Alaro Bridge at Mende.

The road will be supported by a 276 meter-long deck-on-pile bridge and 474 meter-long mechanically stabilized earth-wall approach sections.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu’s pledge on road and rail projects

The carriageway, which is new connectivity, would create an easy exit for commuters leaving the Ikeja-Onigbongbo axis towards Ojota and Maryland.

The project was initiated to proffer a permanent solution to inadequacies of Opebi Link Bridge and the Opebi U-Turn and to ease pressure on overburdened routes within Ikeja, with the objective to reduce travel time along the corridor.

Sanwo-Olu described the project as “another landmark progress” recorded by his administration towards delivering requisite infrastructure in Lagos. The event, he said, demonstrated the priority accorded the welfare and well-being of the residents in line with his government’s drive towards delivering the ‘Greater Lagos Vision.’

“We recognised the need to create a permanent solution to the conflicts by initiating another legacy construction project linking Ojota, Opebi and approach roads to connect Opebi road from its tail end with Ikorodu road by Odo Iya Alaro. Upon completion, the carriageway will reduce travel time for Lagos and Ikorodu-bound traffic from Opebi. It will also ease the traffic situation at Opebi-Sheraton Link Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way. This legacy project will not only provide a new link to commute around Ikeja and its environs but will also enhance economic prosperity and life expectancy,” the governor said.

The project is being handled by Julius Berger Plc, and it is projected to be completed within 20 months.