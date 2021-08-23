LaFiya unveils interactive health kits for doctors, patients

In today’s world of technology and overwhelming demand for healthcare, LaFiya TeleHealth has unveiled an innovative kit that bridges the gap between doctors and patients.

At a time when COVID-19 is still ravaging the world, the new healthcare kit allows patients and doctors to interact virtually. The electronic healthcare point kits also allow users to receive on-demand physical exams from a doctor’s office via live video chat, using integrated medical exams devices. It equally transmits test results to an electronic health record for real-time monitoring.

According to Tonye Mayomi, LaFiya’s head, Sales and Business Development, LaFiya TeleHealth is an m-health startup with a mission to provide affordable healthcare access to the uninsured and underserved anytime and everywhere.

It achieves this with a HIPAA/GDPR/NDPR compliant platform that connects doctors, patients, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and insurance providers in one integrated telehealth and telemedicine artificial intelligence and medical Internet of things platform.

“The new Artificial Intelligence and medical IoT-powered kits provide 24/7-telehealth and telemedicine access to home and overseas medical doctors. It equally provides care right from the comfort of the home, beyond video and voice calls, including online prescription, telediagnosis and referral when needed via smartphone, computer and AI-powered medical kiosk,” She said.

Mayomi further explained that the home telehealthcare kit empowers patients to conduct provider-guided comprehensive medical exams – all from the Lafiya TeleHealth app and website, which can be downloaded on the Android Play Store and Apple Store.

The Integrated Mobile Medical Diagnostic Station performs collection, transmission and storage functions of medical information about the patient’s physiological parameters and vital signs. Integrated indoor health exam station caters to the health-related needs of the people living in the remote, rural, under-served areas, bridging the gap between physicians and patients for maximum care.

“The solar and satellite broadband powered community walk-in telehealthcare kiosk doubles as a medical kiosk entrepreneurship program to empower rural communities, provide employment opportunities, facilitate health education, save lives in emergencies and eliminate the possibility of transmitting infectious diseases between patients and healthcare professionals,” Mayomi affirmed

Lafiya Telehealth is committed to providing quality medical services as well as stems from the difficulties in accessing quality medical care while also creating entrepreneurship opportunities for Nigerians.

Already, Lafiya is partnering with top financial institutions like GTB and Zenith Bank to facilitate access to loans for individuals, groups and healthcare facilities for the purchase of the medical healthcare point stations.