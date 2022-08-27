Labour Party shuts down Port Harcourt with 2millíon man march for Peter Obi

As the campaign gets closer ahead of the 2023 general election, the Labour Party has organised a 2million man march to drum support for the Presidential ambition of Peter Obi.

The event, which started 8am in the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022, from Oilmill market Aba Road drew youths from all walks of life and terminated at Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd, the State Chairman of Labour Party, Hon. Dieye Pepple expressed readiness of the party to take power especially at the centre, noting that they will take over power, while thanking them for showing solidarity even under the heavy downpour. He maintained that the issue was beyond anyone because according to him, it is a movement.

He tasked local government representatives to replicate the same scenario in all the LGAs of Rivers State.

Also speaking, the leader of the Presidential team, Pastor Felix Obaze explained that time has come when Nigerian youths would change the ugly situation they find themselves by voting the right choice come 2023 general election.

Obaze said that they should not sell their votes but should remember all the travails they are passing through because of bad leadership and correct the abnormally.

In her presentation, Hilda Dokubo expressed the optimism that Peter Obi would win at the end of the day. The renowned Nollywood actress said they belonged to a movement not necessarily a political party.

She said the prices of transportation had increased especially air transport, saying there is suffering in Nigeria currently due to bad governance. She pleaded with Peter Obi to come and help the country.

“Come and lead us Peter Obi,” he said.

One of the supporters, Ayo Gabriel, who spoke to our correspondent, said he decided to support Obi because he believed that the Labour Party can move Nigeria to prosperity through sound economy.

Ayo, who is also a youth, said that the former governor has the charisma, experience and content, and that he believed he would do well on the issue of security. In her contribution, Okolie Blessing observed that it was only Obi that can change the present Nigerian situation and that that is why he joined the rally.

“He is very reliable, trusted; he has ideas and policies. I hope he will deliver,” she said.

Okolie said since Obi was a former governor he would deploy his wealth of experience to serve the country.

Others who addressed the audience include Nda Martin and Oku Worlu. They both disclaimed the issue of structure, noting that “your PVC is your voice.”

Some of the inscriptions on the placard read: “Bad leadership affects all of us regardless of religion or ethnicity.”