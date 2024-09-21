Labour Party raises alarm over APC’s alleged ₦10,000 vote buying in Edo election

The Labour Party has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of engaging in vote buying during the ongoing gubernatorial election in Edo State.

This allegation was made by the party’s Deputy Governorship candidate, Yusuf Asamah Kadiri while addressing the press at his polling unit.

Kadiri stated that he received distress calls from a Labour Party agent, alerting him about the alleged distribution of ₦10,000 to voters willing to sell their votes.

Read also: Edo election: Obaseki casts vote, pleased with voting process

“I kept receiving distress calls from my polling unit. My agent has been calling me for the past two hours, saying APC representatives were physically buying votes here, distributing ₦10,000 in cash. But by the time I arrived, I didn’t witness it,” Kadiri explained.

He added, “Just about five minutes ago, I got a call from another polling unit, reporting the same issue of vote buying. I will leave it to the people to decide. We’ve done our work and spoken to the people. If they choose to vote with their conscience or against it for a small amount of money, it’s up to them, but we’ll continue in this situation if it happens.”