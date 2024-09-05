Labour Party: Obi, Otti dump Abure, appoint new national officers

The Labour Party (LP) in its stakeholders meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State capital on Wednesday, appointed Nenadi Usman as chairman of the caretaker committee of the party.

Usman, a former minister of finance, represented Kaduna South senatorial district from 2011 to 2015.

Also, Darlington Nwokocha, immediate past Senate minority deputy leader, from Abia Central, will serve as the secretary of the 29-member committee, expected to complete its assignment in 90 days.

The caretaker committee is to rescue the party from its current leadership crisis and organise a convention where a new leadership of the party would emerge from the ward to the national stage.

At the meeting was Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general election, as well as his running mate, Datti Ahmed.

Also present was Victor Umeh, a senator; Rhodes-Vivour, the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State, were also present at the well-attended meeting hosted by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.