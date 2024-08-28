Labour party LGA suspends rep member over ‘gross insubordination’ in Lagos

The Labour Party of Ojo Local Government Chapter in Lagos State has suspended Hon. Seyi Sowunmi, the House of Representatives Member representing Ojo Federal Constituency.

This was contained in a letter signed by the party’s local government Chairman, Oluwanifemi Elegbede; and Secretary, Blessing Okafor, addressed to Sowunmi on August 27.

According to the letter exclusively sighted by BusinessDay and titled “Suspension of Hon Seyi Sowunmi from Ojo Labour Party”, the LGA chapter of the party suspended the House Representatives member, following their refusal to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee within 24hrs of being summoned on August 26.

Elegbede stated that following the findings and documents made available to the disciplinary committee, the party concluded that Sowunmi’s “refusal to appear before the disciplinary committee as requested in the summon, shows gross insubordination to the party (Article 20(B3)”

It added, “Not attending any ward meeting which you claim to be a member of. As both Ward A and D of Ojo LGA, Labour Party, have sent in letters before now, stating that you are not a registered member of their wards. Which is against the party constitution, Article 20(B5).”

The party also noted that Sowunmi refused “to work with the existing party leadership at all levels and attempt to remove constituted party leadership at all levels without going through the lay down procedure as provided in the party constitution (Article 20(B7).”

Elegbede added that Sowunmi’s suspension followed “taking the party to court without exhausting all constitutionally provided internal dispute resolution mechanism.”

“Based on the recommendations from the disciplinary Committee, Ojo Labour Party hereby suspends you from the party for a period of three (3) months with immediate effect,” the letter added.

The executive members of the party in Ijanikin Ward D (04) of Ojo LGA had on March 4, disclosed in a letter sighted by our correspondent that “Sowunmi who claims to be a member of ljanikin Ward D is not a card carrying member of our ward and does not carry his people along.”

The letter signed by the ward’s chairman, Pastor Henry Umah; and Secretary, Otor John, addressed to the party’s chairman in Ojo LGA, stated that “Sowunmi has not for once attended meetings nor had meetings with his people and he is not performing his duties as expected and supposed to have the people of the ward he claims to have come from,” amongst other reasons.

Also, in another letter addressed to the party’s chairman in Ojo LGA and dated March 4, the party’s chairman in Ward A (01), Emmanuel Chukwudi; and secretary, Basil Opara said “that Hon Seyi is not a registered member of Ojo Town (WardA).

“He has never attended any meeting of the ward he claimed to be part of neither is he a card-carrying member of Ojo LP duly signed by both the Ward A Chairman, Pst. Emmanuel Chukwudi cum the Ojo LGA Chairman, Comrade Oluwanifemi Elegbede.”

The ward executives added that the clarification has become necessary because “we were told that Hon Seyi is from Ijaniniki Ward but surprisingly now. We heard he is a member of Ojo Town, Ward A without the knowledge of the executives and members of Labour Party Ojo Town. Ward A.

“If he decides to join and identify with us in LP Ward A, we are open to receiving him and formalising membership of Hon. Seyi without delay.”

However, while responding to his suspension by the party in a text message to our correspondent on Wednesday, Sowunmi rejected the suspension.

He said the alleged suspension by Elegbede or any other person is mischievous, in bad faith, and of no moment as it is being carried out by those who are bent on destroying the Labour Party and their sponsors.

“The alleged suspension has been rejected by well meaning members and leaders of our party in Ojo…,” Sowunmi said.

Sowunmi, who described Elegbede as a former chairman of the party, stated that Elegbede had no power to set a disciplinary committee.

Sowunmi expressed that following the expiration of Elegbede and his executive tenure which has expired since January 26, 2024, “he (Elegbede) lacks the power to set up any committee in Ojo LP.”

“Less than 24 hours after the illegal summon was issued and without allowing Hon. Seyi Sowunmi to respond, he was illegally and allegedly suspended by a former chairman, Nifemi Elegbede.

“The alleged suspension is an attempt to silent our Honorable for exposing the truth that the tenure of Dayo Ekong led Exco in Lagos state has expired since 26 January 2024,” Sowunmi said in a text to our correspondent.