Labour Party files appeal at the Supreme Court

The Labour Party ( LP) on Tuesday filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal( PEPT) that dismissed its application challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 Presidential election

Abba Mohammed, who read the ruling on the petition, stated that the petitioners made generic allegations of irregularities against the respondent without specifying the polling units, amongst the several reasons adduced for throwing out the petition.

Details later