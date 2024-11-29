Labour minister claims job creation isn’t part of his mandate

Muhammadu Dingyadi, minister of labour and employment, has claimed that job creation is not one of the mandates given to him by President Bola Tinubu.

He stated this during the annual conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in Abuja, noting that his main focus and that of his ministry is to create an enabling environment for businesses that would create jobs and never to secure jobs for anybody.

“The mandate of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is never to give employment to people,” he said.

He noted that the ministry is not there to provide employment, noting that “the former minister of youths and sports (Sunday Dare), before he left, was asking me to give him jobs. I said we only create the environment for jobs. We don’t give jobs.”

He said President Bola Tinubu is committed to “providing the requisite leadership and driving initiatives geared towards Nigeria’s economic recovery and transformation.”

“This is evident in the recent successful negotiation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, and the deliberate efforts towards sustainable strategic investments in human capital, infrastructure, innovation and institutional reforms.”

