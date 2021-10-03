Laboratory conducts free health screening in Makoko, gift residents food items

Clina Lancet Laboratories recently conducted a free medical screening in Makoko, a slum community in Lagos State, as over 180 residents heaved a sigh of relief after knowing their current health status like blood sugar level, blood pressure, and physical examination.

The residents were also gifted some food items among other relief materials by the Laboratory to cushion the effect of the national economic situation of the country, which could further aggravate the health status and living conditions of indigent residents.

Some of the items included 180 mini bags of rice, 180 mini bags of garri, 180 one-litres bottles of vegetable oil, packs of detergent, spaghetti, packs of bar soaps, gallons of dishwashing soap, two pairs of school sandals for each of the 180 households, clothing and free health check-up.

Olayemi Dawodu, the managing director and CEO of Clina Lancet Laboratories, said the medical check is to identify individuals unaware of their current health status and ensure early intervention and management.

“Some of the things we are doing now include blood sugar checks and blood pressure assessments. We have gotten a lot of high blood pressure patients here. The idea behind it is for them to be aware of their current and go onward to the primary healthcare centre in their environment for follow-up care of these conditions,” said Dawodu.

According to her, the quarterly Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in Ori-Oke Banana Community Centre, Makoko is in conjunction with the Community Development Association (CDA) chairman.

“We plan to visit Idi-araba community near the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) branch of the organisation and others in around our branches across the country,” she said.

Thomas Olusegun, business development manager, Clina Lancet Laboratories, said the initiative was inspired to impact all the communities where it operate.

“Our plan was to reach about 150 households today. However, we already have 180 households and counting. In months to come, we are expected to do more of this. We believe health is wealth and a healthy nation is a wealthy nation,” said Olusegun.

While cushioning the effect of a pandemic year with those items, Olusegun alongside 20 team members on ground urged the residents to ensure they visit the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) for continuous treatment and adhere to medical advice.