KWASU to graduate 71 first class out of 6,374 degree students

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, on Tuesday said that a total of 71 First Class graduates among 6,374 degree graduating students in its forthcoming Convocation Ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, a Professor and Vice Chancellor, dropped the hint while briefing journalists on the programmes lined up for the 12th Convocation Ceremony,

Jimoh, explained that 1,828 bagged Second Class Upper Division, 3,501 had Second Class Lower Division, while 974 got Third Class in the 2023/2024.

The Vice chancellor equally stated that a total of 6,891 graduated with postgraduate degrees for 2023/2024 academic session, adding that 49 bagged PhD while 468 had Masters degrees.

The management of the state-pwned institution also said it planned to tackle transportation challenge among its students by building more hostel facilities inside the University Campus, adding that the transportation challenge is consistent because students live outside the campus.

He said, “We have recently completed a l04-bed space hostel and the Chairman of KWASU’s Governing Council, Abdulganiyu Ambali, Professor ,OON, will commission the building this Thursday.

“KWASU has also partnered with investors to realise the Students’ Smart city hostel project which will deliver 25,000

bedspaces in the first phase. Currently, work is on-going to deliver at first, 8,700 bedspaces within the next few months.

“As a university desirous of producing total graduates, one of our goals is to secure more accommodation facilities on-campus for our students.

“This is one way we can ensure our student have access to all round university culture. The inadequate on-campus hostel facility was another of the challenges listed last year, but we have explored private partnership to solve this. We hope more private organisations will partner with us to drive the research and infrastructure components of this great institution”, he said.

The VC said that the University had been in the news for her strides in the electric vehicle conversion and, lately, the hybrid CNG conversion.

“As an entrepreneurial and community development university that also advocates sustainable environments, KWASU considers these achievements as contributing to cleaner environments for all, with the added benefit of boosting the economic growth of the institution and society in general”, he said.

Share