KWASU boosts FG’s alternative fuel plan, partners Chinese firms on CNG

Shaykh Lukman Jimoh, Professor of Islamic Studies and Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete, Kwara State, at the weekend, said that the institution had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with two Chinese companies to supply customised Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion kits.

The Vice Chancellor, who stated this while giving the account of his stewardship at the 12th Convocation ceremony of the institution held at the University performing art theatre, explained that the move was taken to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, cost of petrol and provide quality, and affordable services to those who need it.

According to him, the university’s efforts to be the fulcrum of knowledge -driven society, and build competencies through creativity is yielding positive results as the school is waxing stronger in academic growth, research output, staff development, industrial harmony, and infrastructural development, among other achievements.

Jimoh said, “we have completed and commissioned a 104 bed space hostel. 250 capacity lecture theatre for faculty of management and social sciences, as well as 500 capacity lecture hall by Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

“Also, KWASU has partner with investors to realise the students smart city project which will deliver 25,000 bed spaces in the first phase. Currently, work is ongoing to deliver an initial 8,700 bed spaces within the next four months.”

Speaking on the Convocation, the Vice Chancellor admonished the 6,891 graduates who were said to have been properly equipped to make difference in their life sojourn to embrace challenges as opportunities, and impact positively in the society, adding that the education they have received is their ticket to change the world for better.

The Vice Chancellor, acknowledged the efforts of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in expanding access to higher education through the establishment of KWASU campuses in Osi and Ilesha-Baruba, catering to Kwara South and North Senatorial Districts.

Abdulganiyu Ambali, Professor of Vetinary Medicine, the University Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, sought increased support from stakeholders to boost infrastructural development in the school.

He said, “the council is mindful of the vision of the founding father of the University in delivering quality education for Kwarans. The council is seeking ways to further add to the infrastructure of the University through endowments and donations; I urge all to be part of the KWASU endowments launch.”

Jahnson Adewumi, Chancellor of the institution, reiterated KWASU’s commitment to advancing infrastructure, technology, and academic excellence, requesting a greater support from government, private sector and other stakeholders to join the institutions through endowments and grants to aid the University to achieve more.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who as represented at the programme by Mary Arinde, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, declared the government commitments to fostering development in education, expanding quality education, bringing academic opportunities to the people to solidify education accessibility.

Share