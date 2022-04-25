Kwara’s Abdulrazaq donates N20m to Kamaldeen University

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Sunday made a personal donation of at least N20m to fast track the take off of the Muhammad Kamaldeen University in Ilorin, calling the project a worthy investment in human capital development and urging wealthy individuals to support it.

The university is the initiative of the late Muslim sage and Grand Mufty of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Kamaldeen al-Adaby. He was also the founder of the popular Ansar-ul-Islam Society.

Abdulrazaq noted that the rising rate of admission seekers in the country justifies the need to establish more private universities to bridge the gap.

Speaking at a Special Prayer and Fund-raising for Muhammad Kamaldeen Education Foundation (MUKEF), organized by Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, held at the proposed site of the university in Ogidi, Ilorin, the Governor said: “This institution is a worthy investment that requires funds and other forms of support.

Read also: Nigeria’s polarised education begets a divided future

” When we are counting the universities sited in Kwara State, such as Unilorin, KWASU, Al-Hikmah, Landmark, Summit, among others, this proposed institution also deserves inclusion.”

He lauded the vision and contributions of the late sage and founder of Ansarul Islam Sheikh Muhammad Kamaldeen to the development of both Arabic and Western education in Ilorin and beyond.

National Missioner Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulmumin Yusuf Ayara, said mankinds are enjoined to take from their wealth to help humanity and support noble causes, saying this will qualify them for multiple rewards from the Almighty God.

He thanked Abdulrazaq for always identifying with the masses and his exceptional passion and investment to reposition the education sector in the state.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included the Acting Grand Kadi Shariah Court of Appeal Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen; Khalifatul Adabiyyeen Sheikh AbdulQadir Kamaldeen; Turakin Ilorin and Chairman of the occasion Saliu Mustapha; National Vice President of the Society, Salihu Yusuf; and Zakary Funsho Yusuf.