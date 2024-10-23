Kwara to construct 209.77km roads to boost agribusiness, economy

As part of his administration’s drive to connect the Kwara State agrarian hinterlands to the markets in the urban areas and strengthen food security, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has flagged off the construction, rehabilitation, and upgrade of rural roads, totalling 209.77km.

The projects are being prosecuted under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), an initiative for which the administration has committed at least N4bn counterpart funds in the last five years.

RAAMP is jointly funded by the World Bank and French Development Agency, with the State Government providing counterpart funds.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdulrazaq said the investments had yielded the 209.77km cost at N19,404,220,675.55 for the benefit of the people.

“The road projects include Alapa-Hoko (0.7km); Madi-Peke (17.5km); Mandala-Yowere-Agbonna (12.485 km); Gerewu-Eiyekorin- Okoolowo Expressway (3.07km); Panada-Oloro ((5.43km); Inaja-Alaro-Inaja Maliki (6.22km); Ijagbo-Aperun-Adeleke- Igbawere (6.85km); Kpandarako-Ginda- Kusomunu- Kachitako- Tsakpata Lealea- Gulufu Bacita (22.89km); and Lafiagi- Effagi – Putata road (9.53km).

“Others are; Oko Olowo- SokotoTafatafa -Elere-Owode Oja- Baba Kudu- Akopari- Otte Oja road (23.23km); Odo Ode- Soliu-Arogun-Ikotun-Oke Amin-Rondo- Offa road (22.08km); Babanla-Budo Idowu-Alasoro-Owode- Shagbe (10.53km); Kpada-Gakpan (9.58km); and Yakiru-Tabiru-Kenu rural road (59.69km).

“This flag-off for the construction, rehabilitation, and upgrade of rural roads spanning 209.77km and connecting 16 local government areas is the fruit of huge investment, strategic planning, our commitment to rural-urban development and food security, and our drive for rapid socioeconomic growth and sustainable job opportunities,” said the Governor.

