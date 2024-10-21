Negotiation continues in Osun as Kwara implements N70,000 minimum wage

Kolapo Alimi, Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, has said that the State Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee set up by Governor Ademola Adeleke would complete its assignment for necessary approval by the state governor soon.

Alimi, who was responding to some recent news reports on the nationwide implementation of the new minimum wage, said that the Committee set up had been working assiduously to conclude the assignment without hitch.

He said the Negotiation Committee was mandated to come up with recommendation to the Government on the consequential adjustments arising from the Minimum Wage Law.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State at the weekend approved implementation of N70,000 new minimum wage as announced by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

A statement signed by Hauwa Nuru, Commissioner for Finance, said the approved wage would be implemented across the Kwara State Public Service with immediate effect from October 2024.

This decision, which included consequential adjustments to the relevant salary structures, was made after a successful tripartite meeting between Government representatives, the leadership of the Organised Labour in Kwara State – the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) — and representatives from the organized private sector.

Nuru, who is the co-chairman of the Minimum Wage Committee, expressed appreciation to Governor Abdulrazaq for giving the Committee full autonomy to reach a consensus that would benefit all parties involved.

The immediate implementation of this new wage, according to her, underscores Governor Abdulrazaq’s proactive and worker-friendly approach, adding that the governor, remains committed to the welfare of public servants and all citizens of Kwara State as part of the broader vision for sustainable development and economic stability.

