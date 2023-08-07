Kwara opens students’ palliative portal for indigenes

Amid the subsidy removal crisis and the associated high cost of living the Kwara State government has opened a students’ palliative portal for indigenes of the state in public-tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Shehu AbdulRaheem Adaramaja, chairman of the government committee on students’ palliative on the official Twitter handle @RealAARahman, “His excellency, the governor of Kwara State has approved payment of fuel subsidy removal palliative to undergraduate students of Kwara State origin in public-owned tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

Kwara State government’s palliative portal for indigenous students is to cushion the effect of the federal government’s removal of fuel subsidies.

Prospective students are expected to visit the link https://scholarship.kw.gov.ng/palliative. And click on the “Students’ palliative” link to register their bio-data on the platform to obtain login details.

According to the statement verification through the registered email address provided on the platform. Students are to use their login details with their password to fill out the application form online.

Then, scan and upload the following documents online (mandatory). Other requirements are a recent passport-size photograph; citizenship certificate; student’s admission letter, and their institutional valid identification cards (I.D Cards).

“All eligible applicants have between August 7, and midnight August 30, 2023 to register,” the statement reads.