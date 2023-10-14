Kwara, NDLEA collaborate to check drug abuse

The Kwara State is strengthening collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to eradicate illegal sale and consumption of hard drugs in the state.

Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, the commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and community development, made this known when he received the state commander of the NDLEA on a courtesy visit.

Bata expressed concern about the increasing rate of drug abuse among the youth, stressing the urgent need for the relevant organs of government to come up with measures to tame the menace.

A statement by Abdulganiyu Bukola Hajarat of the media unit of the ministry quoted the commissioner as saying that the government and the NDLEA will map out strategies to discourage the consumption of hard drugs in the state, including sensitisation of the youth.

Earlier, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, the state commander of the NDLEA, thanked the commissioner for availing the agency the opportunity to interface with the ministry’s management team.

The commander suggested the establishment of local government drugs control committees across the 16 local government areas in the state, saddled with the responsibilities of curtailing the abuse of drugs and control, and engagement in sensitisation programmes at the grassroots level.