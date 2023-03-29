Kwara installs solar street light in Ayegbami, Akerebiata communities

Kwara State government on Tuesday commenced installation of solar street lights in Ayegbami and Akerebiata communities in Ibagun ward of Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

Arinola Fatima Lawal, the State House of Assembly member- elect for Ilorin East constituency, presented the solar street lights poles and their components to the leaders of the two communities.

She noted that the gesture is in continuation of the good work of Governor Abdulrazaq and assured them of more dividends of democracy during the governor’s second term in office.

In his submission, Saadu Salahu, the Special Adviser on Strategy to the state governor, on behalf of all political office holders in Ibagun ward thanked the governor and Lawal for their kind gesture.

The elated people of the community who gathered to receive the street lights later offered special prayer for the governor and members of his cabinet.

Salihu Issa Alabi, the chairman, Ayegbami community, thanked the governor for carrying the community along in the scheme of things.

He assured the governor of the continued support of the people of the community.