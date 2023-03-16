Kwara INEC assures credible election, distributes sensitive materials

Ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections,

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara State on Wednesday said all hitches identified in the past elections have been corrected with a promise to ensure a free and credible conduct of the election.

Shehu maiyanga, the INEC administrative Secretary, gave the assurance while addressing journalists shortly after the final distribution of sensitive materials, held at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Ilorin branch.

He explained that items distributed included result sheets, ballot papers and stamp pads, adding that the materials will be sent to the sixteen local government areas in the state.

According to him, the Commission had earlier carried out batches of materials before the postponement of the election which makes the exercise easier and faster.

He urged the residents of the state to conduct themselves peacefully before during and after the elections.

Olusegun Adeyemi, the Director, National Orientation Agency, Kwara State Directorate, expressed satisfaction with the improvements recorded in the distribution of materials by INEC.

He said that the process would help in the timely arrival of both INEC officials and materials during the election

Adeyemi, however appealed to the residents of the state to ensure orderliness at the polling units.

In his remark, Lawal Sulaiman Duduyemi, the representative of All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara State Chapter, urged political parties to sustain the peaceful atmosphere recorded in the last election.

Similarly, the representative of Zenith Labour Party, (ZLP) Toyin Ayinla expressed confidence that the commission will provide level playing field for all parties in the election.