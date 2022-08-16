Kwara governor tasks religious, community leaders on insecurity

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has urged religious and community leaders to join forces with the government towards ending the wave of insecurity in the state in particular and the country in general.

Abdulrazaq stressed the need for them to enlighten their subjects, especially the youth on the dangers of engaging in criminalities, including cultism, drug abuse and kidnapping.

Represented by his special adviser on strategy, Saadu Salahu, the governor spoke during a security interactive forum organised by Kwara State Community Policing, Gambari district, Ilorin, Kwara State. He blamed criminal activities such as cultism and drug abuse among the youth on the failure of parents to impart sound moral education to their children and wards.

The governor, who said his administration has invested a lot of resources in the security architecture of the state, therefore, called on the religious and community leaders to complement the government by checking criminal activities in their domains.

He equally called on traditional rulers and elders in Ilorin Emirate and the state as a whole to replicate the security programme initiated by the Balogun Gambari of Ilorin.

Chairman of the Community Policing, Gambari district, Ilorin, Abdullahi Yusuf said the event was organised to complement the efforts of the state government in the fight against crimes and to serve as a forum for the people of the community to make society free of all forms of criminality and anti-social behaviours. Yusuf commended the security agencies in the state for their support for the group.

The national president of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Aliyu Otta-Uthman, emphasised the need for parents to monitor their children and the friendship they keep. He said all hands must be on deck in maintaining peaceful co-existence which the state and Ilorin Emirate, in particular, are known for.