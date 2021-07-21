Kwara governor, Emir of Ilorin warn Nigerians to be cautious of third wave of COVID-19

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has congratulated Muslims and all Kwarans on the occasion of Eid-el-Adha 1432 AH, praying God to bless their households, accept their prayers, and reward their offerings.

In a personal Eid message to the people of the state, the governor said the feast of sacrifice was a reminder to the rewards that await those who are patient and submit to God’s will and maintain excellent relations with fellow human beings, irrespective of their differences.

A release by Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the Governor, states, “I bid the Muslim community and indeed every Kwaran a blessed and peaceful Eid. Ahead of Eid, however, I urge everyone to pay attention to the latest development around COVID-19 outbreak.

“We cannot afford to be complacent. I, therefore, urge all to be guided by COVID-19 protocols as issued by the federal government. We should at all times prioritize personal and public safety, including correct use of face masks.

“On this Eid and always, I commend us to work together, as one people under one God, to build a stronger country, and to jettison non-progressive politics and or everything that may threaten national peace and security or destroy the livelihood and joy of others.”

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, warned Nigerians to be sensitive to the continuous advocacy and warning by the Federal Government against coronavirus infection ravaging the global economy and humanity.

Sulu-Gambari, who spoke on Tuesday shortly after the two-Rakat prayers marking this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival at Ilorin Central Yidi ground, advised youths to shun violence, crimes, and criminality at all times.

The emir urged Nigerians to always adopt preventive measures and protocols in order to adhere to the warnings and efforts of tackling COVID-19 infections globally.

The emir said: “We give thanks to Almighty Allah (SWT) once again for granting us the grace to witness another Eid-el-Adha with sound health and prosperity. For those who intended to perform this year’s hajj from Nigeria, Allah will make it easy next year and give us victory over all hindrances.

“As for religious misunderstandings in the state, let it be addressed by the two main religious leaders. The society had gone far enough to prevent leashing violent reactions on any matter that ought to have been settled amicably. All restraints exhibited while it lasted should be continued and the end of fasting should not be the end of personal discipline.

“To those who are able to perform this year’s holy pilgrimage from other parts of the world, we wish them Allah’s traveling mercies and happy return to their respective homes.

“For those who are sick in the hospital and at home, we pray Allah to heal them and for those that died in the current year, may Allah grant them Al-janatul fordaos and give their families the courage and fortitude to bear the loss.”