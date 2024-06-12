Kwara Gov, senator tell Nigerians to remain resolute, renew commitment

The Kwara State Governor and Chairman Governors Forum on Wednesday congratulated Nigerians on our nation’s 25 years of uninterrupted democratic journey.

A statement he personally signed and released to press read: “we honour the memories of the heroes and heroines who bravely struggled for the current democratic dispensation we enjoy as a nation.

“It is paramount to uphold their sacrifices by demonstrating patriotism at all times and contributing to developmental efforts that strengthen our democratic experience.

“We may face a few challenges in this journey. We must, however, remain resolute, unbroken, and recommit to the ideals of democracy to build a more prosperous and enduring nation.”

Similarly, Saliu Mustapha, Kwara Central Senator and the Turaki of Ilorin, reflected on Nigeria’s journey towards freedom, justice, and democratic governance.

He noted that June 12 is more than just a date on the calendar; it symbolizes the collective will of the Nigerian people and the enduring spirit of democracy.

He called on Nigerians to embrace patriotism and renew their commitment to democratic values, including equality, accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.

Nasif Sholagberu, Media Assistant to Senator Saliu Mustapha quoted him saying “our democracy remains work in progress, and each citizen has a vital role in nurturing and sustaining it. By coming together and setting aside differences, we can build a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria.”

While congratulating Nigerians on the journey thus far, Mustapha urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to democracy.