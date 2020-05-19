BusinessDay
Kwara Gov mourns FCC commissioner-designate, James Kolo

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Tuesday commiserated with the Patigi community and the APC family over the sudden death of James Kolo, a commissioner-designate of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

Abdulrazaq described Kolo as a loyal party man and a team player whose death Tuesday morning is a great loss to his family, the people of Patigi local government, and the entire state.

“We are devastated by the death of Kolo after recently falling ill. He was a staunch party man and a bridge builder who worked hard alongside other patriots for the success of the APC in the state.

“We are consoled by the fact that he was a good man who got along with everybody that crossed his path. Many knew him for being a generous person. We commiserate with his family and pray the Almighty God to comfort them and rest his gentle soul,” the governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

