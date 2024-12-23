Kwara completes more capital projects in 2025 with Abdulrazaq’s N540bn budget

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Governor of Kwara State.

Having earmarked N335.5 billion, representing 62.1% of the total budget size of N540.3 billion presented by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq before the Kwara State House of Assembly on Friday, on capital expenditure, the Kwara State Government will undertake more and complete the ongoing capital projects in the State in the 2025 fiscal year.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill which substantially focuses on completing the ongoing projects, starting new ones and increasing investment in social protection for the people of the State before the State House of Assembly last week, Governor Abdulrazaq voted N335.5 billion, representing 62.1% on capital expenditure and N204.8 billion, representing 37.9% on recurrent expenditure.

The governor explained that the budget would complete the major infrastructural projects across the State and fund new ones such as 250 units of mass housing and inner roads in the smart city — another big feather to his cap.

According to the governor, the stadia in Offa and Lafiagi are also prioritised in the budget, while new roads are to be constructed in Kwara South, North, and Central to further ease the movement of goods and services within the State.

He said construction work would begin on a multi-storey building tagged, “Court House”, claimed to be the best of its kind in the Northern region, while the Metropolitan Square would be upgraded and completed.

Pointing at massive youths and women empowerment and anti-poverty initiatives, the social sector gets 32.50% of the plan, while education and health are allotted 16.2% and 10.56% apiece, with a focus on getting the new University of Education off the ground and strengthening existing Institutions across the State.

Ministry of Works and Transport gets 17.51% to carry on its massive road construction and maintenance mandate.

“It (budget).reflects our commitment to delivering on promises as resources permit. IIn 2024, we supported 171,649 farmers, invested in irrigation systems, and provided N2.2bn worth of farm inputs.

“We also funded education for 66,000 entrance exam candidates, 58,420 BECE candidates, 28,500 WAEC candidates, and 27,000 NECO candidates. Over 70,000 vulnerable people received social protection, including those impacted by the urban renewal programme.

“Additionally, 15,000 indigent Kwarans benefited from free medical interventions. The urban renewal programme has transformed the capital city, improving its infrastructure significantly, restoring law and order, and projecting Ilorin as a modern city.

“While the year recorded unprecedented investment in physical infrastructure and social welfare, we similarly reduced the debt burden of the state to N58.87b in the third quarter, down from N109.16bn in December 2023. I thank the Honourable House, party leaders, and all our partners for their support,” he said.

Share