Kwara bans street begging, signs MoU with Hausa community

Kwara State government has banned street begging in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Social Development, Abosede Aremu announced this in Ilorin on Thursday.

She said the government took the bold step in view of the nuisance that street begging poses on major roads in the capital city.

The commissioner stated that the Ministry and the Hausa community’s representatives have signed a memorandum of understanding(MoU) on the banning of street begging in Ilorin.

Aremu, however, reminded the residents that there is a punishment and penalty for street begging which attracts a fine or imprisonment according to Kwara State Street Begging Prohibition Law 2006.

The representatives of the Hausa community, Surajudeen Hussain, Rufai Sanni and Mohammed Lawal assured the state government of their cooperation in getting Ilorin streets free of beggars.