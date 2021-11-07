Kwara assures commitment to quality health care, trains 20 on community health services

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improved and quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

Nusirat Elelu, the Secretary, Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, medical doctor, stated this while declaring open a 13-day intensive training organized for Community Health Influencers and Promoters Services (CHIPS) as well as Community Engagement Focal Persons (CEFPS).

Elelu noted that the selection and training is ongoing in different locations across four selected Local Government Areas of the state. The training of 200 CHIPS Agents independently selected from 20 poor performing wards, will be deployed to their various communities to create demand for health services as well as render minor community based health services health education as part of the efforts in reducing maternal and child morbidity and mortality.

“The health workers will also serve as community surveillance agents in case of outbreak of diseases,” she added.

Elelu stressed that at the completion of the training, which drew facilitators from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and State Primary Healthcare Development Agency to train both the CHIPS and the CEFPs will visit households to provide integrated community case management of diarrhoea, malaria, pneumonia, manage other priority of maternal, new-born and child health Issues such as antenatal care, immunization, family planning and refer complicated cases to the nearest health facility.

She added that the training of the CHIPS agents will also promote healthy behaviours through social and behaviour change activities while the Community Engagement Focal Persons on the other hand will be trained to promote community participation and increase community demand services at community level in line with national policies and global best practices.

The Secretary appreciated the Kwara State Government for prioritising the health sector and supporting the state to implement the program in line with the vision of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The National Supervisor from National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mamza also emphasized the importance of the training stating that it is aimed at reducing maternal and child morbidity and mortality rate.

Mamza added that the deployment of CHIPS personnel after their training will go a long way in facilitating the delivery of community based health as well as interactions by front-line health workers at health Facilities through prompt referral and at Community level.