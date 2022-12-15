KWACCIMA wants govt to tackle Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges

The Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA), has urged all tiers of government to re-double efforts at tackling the nation’s socio-economic challenges in order to boost businesses.

Olalekan Ayodimeji, the KWACCIMA president, stated this at the opening of the ninth Kwara Trade Fair 2022, held in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said Nigeria was faced with myriads of economic and social challenges serving as obstacles to business growth.

“The issues of foreign exchange scarcity, the low-purchasing power of citizens and infrastructural challenges have further compounded by the spate of insecurity across the country. As business people, we are worried; but will remain resolute and undaunted in the face of all these challenges” he said.

Ayodimeji, who commended the state government for its efforts at ensuring a conducive business environment, however, noted that “now is the time to bring progress made behind the scene to fore”.

He called on the state government to establish industrial parks for growth of small and medium enterprises.

“KWACCIMA will want to reiterate our call for industrial parks in the state. The importance of industrial parks cannot be overemphasised because it is paramount for the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises that are the main drivers of the state economy. These parks should be a place where raw materials can be processed from its raw form to finished products, through value addition.

Read also: Detail and Avedia becomes member of Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce

“We want to also seek your understanding and approval of our persistent request for a permanent trade fair ground. As evident from the strides being made on hosting fairs in the state and with international status in view, the need for a permanent trade fair ground is imperative. We thus appeal to the state governor to approve a permanent trade fair ground for the chamber before the start of your second term in office”, he said.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s trade fair, “harmony through commerce”, the KWACCIMA president described the fair as an opportunity for businesses to meet to promote trade, share ideas about economy, make contacts and network for commercially and mutually beneficial relationships.