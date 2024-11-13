KWACCIMA facilitates establishment of court in Kwara to resolve business conflicts

Prompted by the mission to provide alternative business conflict and contract dispute resolution mechanism in the State, the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) has facilitated the establishment of a commercial dispute resolution court in the State.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of KWACCIMA held in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital on Tuesday, Oluronke Adeyemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and President and Chairman of Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, declared that the court was facilitated by KWACCIMA and established by the Kwara State Judiciary to hear and adjudicate on small claims and handle commercial disputes amounting to N10 million and below.

AdeyemI, who was represented by Abu Salami, Deputy President, highlighted the improved working relationship between the Kwara Chamber and State Government under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq.

She however extended the Chamber’s appreciation to the Kwara State Judiciary for the achievement, just as she expressed hope for the establishment of a Commercial Court in the High Court Division dedicated to disputes resolution exceeding N10 million.

“Our visit to the Chief judge of Kwara State and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General on the establishment of Alternative Business Conflict Resolution Mechanism and Establishment of Commercial Dispute Resolution Court in Kwara State yielded positive result, as Small Claims Court has now been established in the State, which will adjudicate on commercial disputes of N10 million and below.

“While we appreciate the Kwara State Judiciary on this feat, we are eagerly looking forward to the establishment of a Commercial Court in the High Court that will be dedicated to commercial disputes above N10 million”, she said.

Speaking on behalf of Kwara State Government, Damilola Yusuf Adelodun, Commissioner for Business, Innovation, and Technology, praised KWACCIMA for its role in promoting development and enhancing the State’s economy.

She assured the business owners of continued Government support for businesses, infrastructure development, financial assistance to SMEs, youth entrepreneurship programmes, and business support initiatives.

But, Abolore Afeez, the Commissioner for Solid Mineral, urged the KWACCIMA members to collaborate with his Ministry in order to help engender economic growth and development.

