Kumuyi’s 80th year has ushered in ‘New Dimension’ in Deeper Christian Life Ministry

The impact of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor (Dr) W.F Kumuyi has hit a new dimension. This was stated in a biography recently released in his honour.

In a fresh book titled – “The Eightieth Dimension”, the Author, Emmanuel Olujobi, an Award winning thought leader and writer who has previously also published books: “The Defender – Celebrating Dr William Kumuyi at 80” and “Enoch: A Friend Of God” which detailed the lives of renowned leaders of the largest Christian congregation in Nigeria – Pastor William Kumuyi and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed that the impact of Kumuyi has rather than decline with him attaining a remarkable age of 80 extended and reached even a greater audience with the gospel.

Leading a swelling congregation in Nigeria, Africa and beyond with records of 100,000 at a single service for 49 years, the impact of Kumuyi who recently clocked 81 on June 6, 2022, has grown tremendously since attaining 80 last year. The 80th birthday of pastor Kumuyi was well celebrated by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry and the world at large with key functionalities like the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom in attendance to felicitate at the International Headquarters of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Gbagada, Lagos in June 2021.

With detailed reviews of the journey of the man of God including his tour of more than 10 states and cities across the six geopolitical states in Nigeria for the recent missionary journey of the church tagged “the Global Crusades” in the last twelve months, it has been estimated that over 200,000 new converts have been reached with the gospel.

Cities that have witnessed a touch down of the global crusades include Abuja, Calabar, Enugu, Por-Harcourt, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Jalingo and Uyo. In a new twist different from what the deeper life ministry is noted for, the Global Crusades have witnessed features from well acclaimed local and international gospel musicians from North America, Europe, and Africa, including Don Moen, William McDowell, Bob Fits, Jonathan White, and Paul Baloche.

Despite his age, Pastor Kumuyi, according to the Author in “The Eightieth Dimension” has also held several Youth Conferences bringing together youths and young professionals in Nigeria. Notable amongst this is the Impact 2022 which witnesses the ministration of popular Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan

It is believed that attaining the age of 80 has ushered the great man of God into the next dimension of the divine in preparation for the next task ahead of him.

The Book further reviewed many firsts witnessed during Dr. Kumuyi’s Eightieth year and how this is impacting the future of the Deeper Life faith.

Other chapters in the “Eightieth Dimension” are the passion of Dr Kumuyi for the spread of the gospel and the future generation, What Other Giants Were Doing At 80, and insights into possible reasons Dr Kumuyi may not be considering retiring anytime soon.

With lot of side notes and storytelling images, the book provided rich details around the impact and coverage of Dr Kumuyi’s gospel outreaches.

The chapters on Dr Kumuyi’s Missionary Journeys, his frequently used words, expressions, and fresh audience engaging techniques are a bonus for readers who would love to understand the personal life of the man of God.

The book also acknowledged the impact and support of the wife of Pastor Kumuyi, – Esther, and noted some deductions that borders on the outlook on the Women Ministry of the Church.

The book closed with a chapter on the Outlook for the future particularly as the church marks half a century next year.

The book is available for free download on the link bit.ly/the80thdimension

The Book written in collaboration with Emmanuel Adigun, a Software Engineer and Data Scientist and Abraham Otene a first-class graduate of the Nigerian Law School provides extensive research into ways in which activities and initiatives executed during the eightieth year period of Dr Kumuyi between June 6th, 2021 and June 6th, 2022 is transforming the culture of the Deeper Life Church, while retaining her core values and teachings.