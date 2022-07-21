Kumuyi storms Ikorodu with global crusade

As part of his world evangelisation programme, renowned international evangelist and Bible scholar, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, is billed to storm the thriving town of Ikorodu, Lagos with his global gospel campaign.

The crusade is coming under the auspices of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK).

According to a release signed by the Chairman of the body, Pastor Edison Daminabo, the crusade is scheduled to hold from Thursday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Lagos State University of Science & Technology (formerly known as LASPOTECH) in Ikorodu, Lagos and would be streamed live globally via satellite and other social media platforms.

The crusade with the theme: ‘Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ’ is the second to be hosted in Lagos since the start of the series.

The first in the nation’s commercial city since the commencement of the GCK which debuted last year in Abuja, was in December tagged, ‘Global Miracle Explosion.’

The programme is organised in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and other blocs of CAN who are throwing their weight and drive to make it a huge success.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, described the forthcoming event as a wonderful end-time programme in which participants will never regret attending and urged all Christians to participate actively.

Ministering throughout the six-day power-packed global miracle crusade is the convener, Pastor Kumuyi, the inspirational and international evangelist.

Also ministering alongside Pastor Kumuyi and other anointed servants of God is the Music Minister, Jeff Deyo, an international gospel artiste.

Through the instrumentality of new communication technologies, the GCK, which kicked off in the nation’s capital of Abuja in May 2021 with the theme ‘Divine Connection through Christ’, has beamed the gospel to all the continents of the world with stirring soul-lifting and life-transforming messages and diverse miracles by Pastor Kumuyi, whose outreach programme spans more than five decades.

The crusade train has moved round several locations in Nigeria, including Calabar, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Lagos, Ibadan, Jalingo, Yenagoa, Abeokuta and Ilorin.

Pastor Daminabo also hinted that in-between daily crusade events, there will be a special conference for ministers, church workers and professionals.

According to him, the conference is designed to equip Christian leaders, workers and professionals with the needed developmental and leadership nuggets to excel in life, ministry and career.

Also scheduled as part of the crusade is IMPACT, a special programme for youths, campus students, youth corps members and young professionals, specially packaged to provide the youngsters with needed ladder to succeed in their chosen career, and life generally.