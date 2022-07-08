Kuje prison: FG declares escaped Boko Haram terrorists wanted

The federal government has released the names and faces of some Boko Haram terrorists who fled the Kuje medium security custodial centre in Abuja, and declared them wanted.

At least 64 Boko Haram terrorists escaped from the facility and are currently at large according to Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd), minister of defence.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in a statement Friday, revealed the names and photos of more than 60 inmates who escaped from the correctional facility.

“The following are faces and names of Inmates with Boko Haram/ terrorism cases who escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the jail attack on 5th July 2022,” it said.

“If you see any of these people, or have useful information which may lead to their recapture, please Call 07000099999, 09060004598 or 08075050006 or any law enforcement agency nearest to you. We guarantee to keep your information anonymous.”

After the Attack late Tuesday July 5, at least 879 inmates escaped; while 443 have been recaptured, 443 are still at large among whom are Boko Haram members . The Islamic State of the West Africa Province has claimed responsibility for the attack.