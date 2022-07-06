Kuje prison: 443 inmates at large, four dead – FG

The federal government has said a total of 879 inmates escaped from the Kuje correctional facility, out of which 443 have been recaptured and another 443 are at large.

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in an updated statement on Wednesday informed Nigerians that four inmates are dead and 16 sustained various degree of injuries, while 551 inmates are currently in custody.

The service is also informed that some of the attackers were killed while some escaped with gunshot wounds, and therefore appealed to hospitals and other medical institutions and practitioners to report anyone that comes to them for treatment for gunshot injuries to the nearest law enforcement agency.

“However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates,” the statement signed by the NCoS spokesperson, Umar Abubakar.

Tue Service stated that the attackers broke into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje using explosive devices through the main entrance and the fence of the facility respectively, killing a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Custodial Centre and living three personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service seriously injured.

“The Service will deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody.

“This is also to confirm to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape. They are presently in custody, hale and hearty,” the statement added.

The service further stated that as at the time of the attack on the Kuje facility, there wee 38 military personnels on ground in addition to personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Civil Defence, DSS and our Armed Squad.

“The Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa appreciates the efforts of other security agencies for coming to the rescue of the Service in a timely manner. He calls on the public to volunteer useful information that may lead to the arrest of the fleeing inmates.

“The CG has reassured the public that the unfortunate incident is been handled with every sense of dedication and professionalism. He further extends his condolence to the families of those who lost their lives during the attack and wishes the injured ones a quick recovery,” the statement added.