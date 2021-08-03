Koo App enters Nigerian digital space to deepen online expressions

Koo, a microblogging and social networking app – has launched in Nigeria. Founded in India by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka, the platform is aimed at enabling Nigerians to express themselves in the digital space.

This was made known during a virtual media briefing, which held on Tuesday August 3rd, 2021 to introduce the app into the Nigerian market.

Koo App was launched in 2020 and allows users to share personal updates and opinions across numerous topics of interest in 400 characters. The microblogging app has since amassed a user base of over 7 million users since its launch, with seven Indian languages as well as English language currently available on the platform in India. This has enabled more non-English-speaking Indians to participate in the online dialogue.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO at Koo, stated that Koo’s primary goal is freedom of expression, describing it as a platform that supports and promotes language diversity whilst offering users a safe space for respectful and meaningful conversations. He said, “When we launched Koo, our aim was to give users a platform, where opinions can be expressed freely irrespective of the languages one knows. We want users to be able to interact in the language of their choice with some of the most incisive minds on the internet, whilst keeping engagement respectful and harmonious. Users can engage in conversations across multiple topics using some of our varied features, including hashtags, a rich 400-character limit, dedicated buttons to share posts across other social media platforms, among several others.”

Aprameya went on to express Koo’s delight at the opportunity to launch in Nigeria, citing the country’s rich cultural diversity as an impetus for entering the market. According to him, Koo will soon be available in multiple local languages, including Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Pidgin English.

“Nigeria is a country with a rich cultural background and heritage. While it is an English-speaking country, we feel it is important for the people to be able to communicate in their local language in the digital space which will further enrich the local culture of Nigeria. Working with Nigerian people, Koo has been able to appreciate the historical and cultural nuances of the country. We would encourage a positive attitude on the platform, making us partners in progress”, he added.

A few months ago, Koo announced the magic ‘Talk-to-Type’ feature. This feature enables people who want to share their thoughts on the platform to do so easily without having to type. They can speak out loud and the words will show up ‘magically’ on the screen – all at the click of a button and without using a keyboard. This feature is available in all the languages that Koo offers, apart from English. It is the easiest way to communicate on a micro-blogging platform, especially in cases where a person cannot write a particular language. Koo is the first social media platform in the world that enables this ‘Talk-to-Type’ feature.