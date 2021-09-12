Kohler opens its first bath accessories showroom in Victoria Island

An American global brand, Kohler, has finally opened its first showroom at Victoria Island, Lagos, after the company’s long expectation to establish its brand in Nigeria

The showroom is now open to cater for people who crave style and functional bathroom fittings, as the brand’s legacy first bathroom fittings outlet in West Africa.

Kohler in partnership with Sweethome Ltd, are behind the world-class modern bathroom wares in premium, tapware, toilets, basins and other products.

The Director of Sweethome, Amobi Ike who disclosed this in an interview with our reporter, said “we partner with Kohler to provide wide range of choices for our customers. Some like Kholar product because it’s an American brand, some want Sweethome which is Thailand brand and some mix the two brands together, so we do this to make the two available for our customers’ choice.”

Baring his mind over protecting quality in sanitary wares, Amobi said in over 20 years in the building industry, Sweethome has never ceased to upgrade its quality by bringing new innovation to fade out substandard products in Nigeria’s market.

“We ensure our customers have access to standard and quality brands that have withstood the test of time, despite the market is saturated with substandard materials,” he said.

He added they are the sole distributor and marketer of both Kohler and Sweethome products in Nigeria and West Africa, with over 100 staff strength in Nigeria.

Kohler has built a strong reputation within other regions on the African continent, including East Africa and most notably in the South African market.

Sweethome is a brand in the building industry; we are into bathroom and kitchen accessories, sanitary wares precisely. Our products originated from Thailand and we have been in Nigeria since 2001.

The company offers quality bathroom fittings known as accessories and plumbing fixtures installed in the bathroom for functional and aesthetic purposes, which are majorly on bath and kitchen solutions.