Kogi trains law officers on alternative dispute resolution

The Kogi State Office of the Public Defender and Citizens’ Rights Commission (PDCRC) in collaboration with Mercy Corps Nigeria, has trained law officers on alternative dispute resolution for promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

Adbullahi Zakari, director general of PDCRC, while speaking to journalists at the workshop in Lokoja, said the two-day workshop was aimed at developing the capacity of law officers working with PDCRC and select lawyers from Kogi Ministry of justice on ADR skills.

“The workshop was organised by Mercy Corps in collaboration with PDCRC through funding from USAID was aimed at equipping law officers with the needed skills in managing conflict and dispute resolution using ADR template.

“After the workshop, it is expected that the participants who are persons involved in dispute resolution would have developed their capacity to deliver on their job.

“For us at PDCRC, 60 percent of what we have done since we started operation is on ADR, because the governor established the commission to resolve disputes amicably, so that it can strengthen the peace in the state.

“The governor links peace directly with development. He believes having a strong institution that takes care of all these issues without necessarily going to court would engender peace and unity in Kogi.

“We are expecting the law officers to be more efficient, effective and deliver on the objectives for the establishment of PDCRC,” Zakari said.

Ibrahim Sanni Muhammed, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, commended Mercy Corps, USAID and Savannahs Centre for providing the opportunity for the state’s law officers to be trained.

“The best way to ensure the realisation of the objectives of the justice sector reforms is to develop the capacity of lawyers who are directly involved in the justice sector,” he said.

The Attorney General advised the participants to bring to bear their learning experience in the training to what they do in the office.

Also, Sani Suleiman, deputy chief of party, Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP), Mercy Corps Nigeria, said the organisation was implementing a five-year USAID supported project called Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP).

“One of our major areas of intervention is strengthening and building the capacity of communities and institutions to be able to resolve dispute and conflict in a non violent and more effective way.

“Part of what we do is to build the capacity of traditional and religious institutions, women and youth leaders and government institutions that have mandates around dispute and conflict resolution.

“The Kogi PDCRC is a strategic partner and we are providing capacity building to the staff of the commission and Ministry of Justice.

“Doing this would enhance access to justice by citizens and open multiple avenues that enable the people to resolve their disputes. This would safeguard relationships and satisfy the interests of parties in dispute and promote peaceful coexistence and development,” Suleiman said.

He stressed that the goal was to achieve a more peaceful society, strengthen cohesion and build understanding among the people that violence was not an option.

Suleiman, who is the Lead Trainer and Facilitator, advised participants to take away the key learning and experiences and apply them to their daily work.

Two participants; Mariam Otaru from Ministry of Justice; and Victor Ayobami Olorunfemi from PDCRC, said the training had enhanced their knowledge about alternative dispute resolution, mediation and negotiation , adding that the training has brought life experience to them to see another way they can approach and resolve dispute that may arise between communities, families and businesses.

They also disclosed that the training has helped them to learn a lot on ADR, particularly on how to bring parties together, reconcile their interests and resolve their disputes.