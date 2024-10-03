Kogi to train 250 youths on CNG conversion, fabrication, others

Usman Ododo, governor of Kogi State, has announced the establishment of the Ododo Youth Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme as part of his youth empowerment initiatives.

Governor Ododo announced this in a statewide broadcast to mark the Country’s 64th Independence Day Anniversary, stating that under this new initiative, 250 youths selected from across the 21 Local Government Councils of the State would be provided with cutting-edge training in critical areas such as Compressed Natural Gas, CNG conversion, welding, fabrication, automobile mechatronics, solar system installation, among others.

He said, “This programme will commence as soon as we tidy up the modalities with our proposed partner, the Nigeria – Korea Friendship Institute (NKFI)”.

He equally explained that the rationale behind the establishment of OYESA was to develop the State’s human capital and equip youths with the skills needed to thrive in today’s economy, especially as Nigeria transitions to cleaner energy under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“Beneficiaries will receive stipends, accommodation, starter packs, and business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission to support their entrepreneurial journeys.

“Its a vital step in reducing unemployment, addressing youth restiveness, and preparing our young people for meaningful contributions to society”, he said.

Speaking on the recent appointment of 717 Ward Special Assistants by his administration, the governor stated that the appointment was part of the commitment of his Administration to deepening inclusivity.

“This initiative ensures that our governance is truly participatory by bringing leadership closer to the grassroots.

“You complained that in the past officials were often disconnected from the communities they were appointed to represent, and we listened.

“Accordingly, the WSAs live and work within their respective wards, and will serve as direct links between the government and the people.

“This structure not only enhances accountability and feedback but also brings added financial prudence to the mix as the combined salaries of three WSAs equate to that of one Senior Special Assistant, thus reducing the cost of governance.

“Through this strategy, we are empowering inhabitants of rural communities, supporting local development, and ensuring that the aspirations of our people at the grassroots have a point of contact through which they can be fully integrated into our Continuity and Consolidation Agenda”, he noted.

