Kogi to spend between 120m and 150m to revamp, relocate greater Lokoja water treatment

The Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Yahaya Farouk on Friday in Lokoja said it will cost the state government N120 billion and N150 billion, excluding reticulation to relocate and revamp the Greater Lokoja Water Treatment.

Farouk who disclosed this while addressing Journalists in his office over the prolonged water scarcity within the Lokoja metropolis, pointed out that other options which include relocating the two major flood-prone sections of the facility at the cost of between N70 billion and N90 billion to execute.

He said the state government, in its determination to restore water to the people of Lokoja, the state capital is presently considering some options in alleviating the people’s suffering.

He said, “Another option is the raising of the equipment of the facility above the flood level of 2022, this dream project also runs into billions of naira”.

However., he noted with regret that the October 2022 flooding in Lokoja submerged most of the vital equipment of the facility, including four electro-mechanical equipment with a huge cost, adding that the development brought the treatment and supply of potable water to a halt.

Farouk equally disclosed that the state government is making efforts to contact the Federal Ministry of Water to look into the possibility of Public Private Partnership, PPP, and possibly state government financing the reactivation of the facility at the waterworks, pointing out that his ministry has embarked on the rehabilitation of the Old Lokoja Water Works, to supply water to some areas among other interim measures pending when the Greater Lokoja Water Treatment would be back alive.

He also disclosed that the State Governor is having sleepless nights in ensuring that taps run, pointing out that rather than run to fix the noticed challenge, it has become imperative to look at solving the problem once and for all.

Farouk disclosed that the project at inception was hurriedly handed over without putting into consideration the noticed challenge caused by climate change, said with the constant flooding of Lokoja since 2012, with the highest in 2022, it has become expedient to think of long-term solutions.

“With the present uprising in foreign exchange when compared to when the project was constructed, the huge cost outlay calls for patience and understanding on the part of the citizens”.

Speaking also on the inherited water facilities across the state, the commissioner appreciated the patience and understanding thus far shown by the people and promised to revamp all water works in the state, adding that the governor had given his strong political will to actualize the restoration, sooner than later.