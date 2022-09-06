Kogi to partner relevant agencies on girls, women’s welfare

Kogi State government has begun plans to partner with relevant agencies that will impact positively on the lives of girls and women.

Edward Onoja, the deputy governor, made the disclosure in a massage at a one-day stakeholder interactive engagement for one thousand women and girls on the Finance, Economic, Social and Impact project organised by the Office of the Special Adviser on Women Affairs to the Governor in Lokoja.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Sunday Faleke, he said that the present administration was willing to partner with any organisation that will impact positively on the lives of Kogi women and children.

“You all know how the governor is concerned about women and the less privileged in the state; he also gives inclusion to Kogi women more than the thirty-five percent affirmative of the United Nations.

“Governor Bello has provided enabling environment for all kinds of businesses to thrive in the state; I call on all of you to tap into the opportunity and achieve desired goals,” he said.

The Special Adviser on Women Affairs to the Governor, Asmau Gogo Kabir said that the aim of the interactive stakeholders meeting was to set a stage for an empowerment programme for one thousand women and girls through Financial, Economic and Social Impact project in the state, saying that the interactive meeting would provide opportunities for participants to leverage on the products and services they offer, explore other areas of interest that may be of core concern to participating organisations and avail them with spot analysis of the challenges and chances for women and girls, lamong others.

“In view of the foregoing and in recognition of the mandate of some key stakeholders whose activities align with the

objectives of my office, I shall accredit local implementing partners to work with some public institutions on the template for financial and social impact projects,” she said.

Representatives of various banks, National Board of Technology and Incubation, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and National Export Promotion Council delivered goodwill message at the occasion.