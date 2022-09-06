Wike in Aba, says nobody can break up his camp in PDP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that those striving to break up his camp in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were wasting their time.

Boasting that nobody can break up his camp, the Rivers governor said people must understand that relationships were not bought with money.

The embattled governor, who is being accused of trying to cause disunity in the opposition party, said these in Aba, Abia State, while commissioning the only bridge that has been built since the creation of Abia.

Wike boasted that the PDP governors working with him were only demanding that the right things be done in the party and agreement reached, respected.

According to a statement issued by Wike’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said: “When I read on the pages of newspapers, they say some people are making attempts to break my rank, I say to myself that they don’t understand the modus oparandi of what we are doing.

“If they understand the modus oparandi of what we are doing, they won’t waste their time. If you like go and meet Ikpeazu, if you like go and meet Seyi (Makinde), if you like go and meet Ortom (Samuel), and if you like go and meet Ugwuanyi (Ifeanyi), I pity them. People think that relationship can be bought with money.”

Wike stated that no propaganda would weaken his political capacity to deliver a win for whoever Rivers State decides to support with votes in the 2023 general election.

“Look, nobody should bother about any abuse on me. I’m too much for it. I don’t even know when I’m abused. If they like let them put everything on social media and abuse me, at the end, we will know who is relevant or not at the appropriate time.

“Politics is who will deliver at the appropriate time. If you like abuse me from now until tomorrow, it’s your business.

“Ikpeazu is one of those governors who have capacity and will decide where the people of Abia State will go,” he said.

Referring to what the national chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said, Wike said: “Look at what they said, they said your governor (Abia State) is a boy. They said Wike is a boy, Seyi is a boy, Ortom is a boy, Ugwuanyi is a boy. But see what the boys are doing. Tell them that as men, they should show us what they have done.”

Revealing the crux of the disagreement in the PDP, Wike said: “Now, what’s the problem, we say, my brother, you have shared and given to Atiku; you shared and given Okowa, you shared and given Saraki, which one have you given to Ikpeazu?

“What Ikpeazu and co are saying is that when you are sharing Senate president to so and so person, which one have you given to Abia?”

Governor Wike noted that because the Abia State governor had submitted himself to God, whatever he does has continued to prosper.

Despite overwhelming condemnation of the Abia governor on issues of performance, Wike commended Okezie Ikpeazu for changing what he called the narrative of governance in Abia State and working to better socio-economic situation for the people of the state.

In his speech, Ikpeazu said the Okezuo Abia Flyover along the Aba-Enugu expressway is one of the signature projects of his administration. According to him, it is the first interchange bridge delivered in the state since its creation.

“Our desire to construct this flyover at this point was borne out of our conviction that we will ease the movement of personnel and goods out and in of Aba, being our commercial nerve centre in Abia State.

“People were spending two/three hours at this junction trying to get into Aba, to get into the central market in the city and we decided to respond to that problem by providing this flyover. I thank God that today; this project has become a reality,” he said.