Kogi to establish economic zone

Usman Ododo, Governor of Kogi State

The Kogi State Government has commenced processes leading to the establishment of a special economic zone with the status of a free trade zone to be located in the Ajaokuta economic development corridor of the state.

Ahmed Usman Ododo, governor of Kogi State, made this known during a working visit to Olufemi Ogunyemi, managing director/CEO, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), in Abuja on Tuesday, to seek the support of the management of NEPZA to make the proposed special economic zone, conceived over ten years ago, a reality.

Governor Ododo, who was accompanied by top State government functionaries, emphasised that the establishment of a special economic zone in the state was necessary to harness the abundant natural resources, and also maximize the economic potential of the state given its strategic location as a connecting point between the north and southern parts of Nigeria.

He noted that Kogi State is endowed with numerous solid mineral resources in commercial quantities, arable land for agricultural production and top quality human resources waiting to be tapped with the establishment of a special economic zone.

The governor maintained that the proposed special economic zone will transform the state into a major hub for economic activities in the country as well as creating thousands of jobs opportunities for Nigerians.

He assured that all that is required on the part of the state government would be put in place as soon as possible to ensure the realisation of the project.

Speaking, the NEPZA boss said that the authority would support the Kogi State government by activating processes that would lead to the timely approval, licensing and other assistance the state may require to secure the establishment of a special economic zone.

He commended Governor Ododo for his commitment to state infrastructural development, welfare of workers and security of lives and property in the state.

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier allocated three thousand hectares of land in the Ajaokuta economic development corridor for the project to be funded by a public-private partnership arrangement, in line with procedures for the establishment of the proposed special economic zone.

