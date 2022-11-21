Kogi Rector promises to transform institution to desired level

Salisu Usman Ogbo, rector, of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has expressed his determination to transform the institution to the desired level.

Ogbo stated this on Friday at the palace of Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa, the Ata Igala, at Idah, Kogi East Senatorial District, where the traditional ruler bestowed on him a traditional title (Omaojo Ata Igala). He said the award given to him by the traditional council of Igala Kingdom was borne out of his commitment and efforts at transforming the state polytechnic as one of the best in the country.

“The award means a lot to me because it is an indication that some people are watching what we are doing at the polytechnic. We thank God that we are able to make an impact in the lives of the people and make contributions to our land and the nation at large.

“The award is an indication that we are doing well and a technical notice that we should endeavour to do more for humanity,” he said.

Ogbo equally urged the staff of the institution to be committed to their work and shun sentiments that can retard the progress and development of the polytechnic.

He assured them that he would continue to prioritize welfare of the staff to enable them discharge their duties creditably.

Felicitating the rector, the Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in a statement pointed out that Ogbo has since assumption of office demonstrated strong will and unwavering determination to reposition the institution.