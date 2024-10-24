As part of efforts to ensure persons and families displaced by flood are not exposed to water-borne diseases, Ahmed Ododo, governor of Kogo state, has begun the drilling of boreholes at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

According to the state government, this will also help to ameliorate the hardship the displaced persons go through while in search of water.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner for Information, on Thursday, disclosed Ododo directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency to immediately begin the borehole drilling in the IDP camps to ensure sufficient supply of clean water.

Ododo gave the directive while on a visit to some of the IDP camps on Thursday just as he directed the provision of more relief materials to the IDP camps in the state.

To ensure effectiveness, a service provider, Komforte Koncept has been engaged by the State Government to supply the relief materials to IDP camps to cater for the major needs of the displaced persons.

The swift action taken by the Ododo in drilling the boreholes was as a result of the increasing population and challenges faced as a result of the flood disaster in the state, he said.

RUWASSA was given a 48-hour deadline to complete the drilling and installation of necessary materials to ensure that the residents of the camps have access to clean water during their stay.

Ododo also expressed satisfaction with the service provider contracted to deliver relief materials, including food, medicals and other materials to the IDP Camps.

He said the government was committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all its citizens, and that no one would be left behind.

He reassured the residents of the state that the government would continue to provide support to IDPs and work towards their rehabilitation and reintegration into the society.

The relief materials, which include food items, clothing, medicals and other essential supplies, were distributed to the IDP camps in a bid to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the devasting flood.

