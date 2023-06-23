Kogi NMA laments delay in payment of doctor’s salary

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi State chapter has decried the delay in the payment of the salaries of doctors working with the state tertiary hospitals such as Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH) Lokoja and Prince Abubakar Audu Teaching Hospital Anyigba.

The NMA also expressed dismay over the human resource gap in the various health institutions at all levels in the state, adding that the position of NMA was made known in a communiqué issued at the end of NMA’s ordinary general meeting , with the theme: “Retire Early, Retire Ready”, held at Federal University Lokoja (FUL).

The communiqué, which was jointly signed by Baoku Olusola and Emmanuel B.J Kelvin, Kogi NMA chairman and secretary; respectively, was made available to journalists on Saturday in Lokoja.

The communiqué stated that the affected doctors are restive and hence it is calling on the Kogi State government to prioritize the salaries of doctors and other health workers in the state.

The association also urged the state government to recruit more doctors, to fill gaps in various health institutions in the state, while appealing to the governor to approve and implement various welfare packages to doctors in the state, including but not limited to the new hazard allowance.

However, NMA commended the governor for the giant strides in the infrastructural investment in the health sector in various locations in the state.

The NMA also appealed to the governor to support the three doctors in the state who are currently on sickbed.