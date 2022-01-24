Kogi makes mock exams prerequisite for NECO/ WASSCE registration

The Kogi State ministry of education has made it compulsory for all candidates writing National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Senior School Examination (WASSE) in the state to first write the mock examination.

Wemi Jones, the commissioner for education, science, and technology, who was represented by Emmanuel Idenyi, a permanent secretary in the ministry disclosed this at a meeting of the management of the ministry of education and proprietors of private schools in Lokoja, where the commissioner reiterated the state education law of 2020.

According to the commissioner, “Schools should register and present details of their candidates for common entrance and mock examinations to the ministry according to provisions of the state education law 2020 or be sanctioned.”

He explained that the mock examination is designed to help students prepare for NECO and WASSCE, hence the need to centralise it like the external examinations it mimicked; and this should be coordinated by the ministry.

The commissioner moreover reiterated that the guidelines of Kogi State education law of 2020 as approved is not punitive but designed to aid private school owners to operate effectively and that the ministry is set to project and prepare schools in the state to the best standards.

Jones urged private school owners who had hitherto failed to register with the ministry to do so immediately as unapproved schools would not be allowed to write external examinations.

Furthermore, he appealed to private school owners to register with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) for ease of administration.

Meanwhile, the commissioner announced that four students from Kogi State qualified for the 2022 Olympia National Mathematics Quiz competition and would be sponsored to the next stage in Jos by the ministry; he also stated that the state education ministry had addressed shortcomings of the past and better results were being recorded.