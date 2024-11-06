Kogi IRS arrests 44 over illegal tax collectors

… collect #19billion out of #30billion targets for 2024

Sule Salihu Enehe, the Chairman of the Kogi state Internal Revenue Service has disclosed that no fewer than 44 persons have been arrested for alleged illegal tax collection in Kogi state.

Enehe, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Lokoja on Wednesday, noting that the agency has recorded over 70 per cent success rate in its efforts to combat illegal tax collection in Kogi state.

He said “The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service has launched an extensive public awareness campaign, including the installation of billboards across the state and the three senatorial districts, to discourage taxpayers from engaging in illegal tax collections.

“Although the issue has not been entirely eradicated, the crackdown has significantly reduced illegal tax collection activities. The fight against these unauthorised collectors is ongoing,” Enehe stressed.

The KGIRS chairman equally explained that the agency has so far collected over N19 billion as of September towards its annual target of over N30 billion for 2024.

He attributed this achievement to the state’s economic conditions and assured that KGIRS is on track to meet its year-end target, as he expressed confidence in the management and staff’s commitment to achieving the agency’s goal before the end of the year.

