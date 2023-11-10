Kogi Guber: Police warn troublemakers to stay away

Ahmed Habu Sani, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG in charge of the Kogi governorship election, has said that they have deployed enough security men to man each of the 3,508 polling units and 239 wards in the 21 local government areas of Kogi state.

Speaking during the press conference on Thursday, held at the headquarters of Kogi state police Command in Lokoja, Sani warned individuals or groups of people who have the intention of causing mayhem before, during and after the forthcoming election to rethink or face the full wrath of the law.

He said the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies are well prepared regarding manpower and logistics to ensure that the off-cycle election in Kogi state is peaceful and successful.

He said, “We are ready for the conduct of the peaceful and rancour-free election, but whoever does otherwise will certainly regret his or her actions; that is why I am warning troublemakers to either relocate from the state or stay at home throughout the period the election will last because we are very ready to deal with anybody who goes against the law.”

However, the Deputy Inspector General of Police appealed to the state’s people to contribute their quota for the peaceful conduct of the election and urged them to give useful information that would assist security agencies in performing their duties creditably.